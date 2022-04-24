John Mahama mourns former First Lady, Emily Akuffo

Former President John Dramani Mahama at the weekend joined the family, well-wishers, and mourners at a one-week commemorative service for the late former First Lady, Mrs Emily Akuffo.

A statement issued by the Office of the Former President said Emily Akuffo was the wife of Lieutenant General Fred Akuffo (deceased), Ghana’s former Head of State, who led the Supreme Military Council from 1978 to 1979.

It said the one week service was held at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (Christ Church) at Akropong in the Eastern Region.

Accompanying Former President Mahama was Mr Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser, NDC, and Mr Victor Smith, a former High Commissioner.