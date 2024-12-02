John Mahama Optimistic About NDC’s Chances in Ashanti Region Despite Bawumia’s Campaign Efforts

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming support he received during his campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.

A large crowd gathered to show their backing for Mahama and his party, prompting him to speak confidently about the NDC’s prospects in the region.

During his campaign stop, Mahama joked that even if his opponent, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), were to spend an extended period of time in the region with his family, he would still lose the election. “When we planned to campaign in the Ashanti Region, we heard that Dr. Bawumia would be spending two weeks there. So, we decided to visit the Western North and other regions instead to avoid any clashes,” Mahama explained. “After his visit concluded, we decided to head to Ashanti, and Bawumia rushed back there. I am advising him to relax— even if he brings his wife and his bed to Kumasi, he will still lose the election.”

Mahama also expressed his surprise and appreciation at the large turnout in Ashanti, attributing the high level of support to the growing popularity of the NDC among Ghanaians. He suggested that Dr. Bawumia and the NPP were unsettled by the groundswell of support he was receiving, particularly in the Ashanti Region. “The reason they can’t stop mentioning my name is because of the massive support I am receiving across the country, especially in Ashanti,” Mahama said.