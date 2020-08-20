Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has questioned the motive behind the agreement between Agyapa Mineral Royalty Limited and Government of Ghana, despite serious questions raised by the Minority in Parliament.

Mr Mahama saluted the Minority in Parliament for drawing attention to the elevated risk in placing an ostensible second Sovereign Wealth Fund in a tax haven.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the NDC Campaign Team Spokesman, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mahama made the remarks when he was addressing supporters of the NDC at Dzodze as part of his four-day tour of the Volta Region.

He said the deal was shrouded in secrecy, as individuals and shareholders behind the company were still unknown to Ghanaians.

“Up till now they have not disclosed the shareholders of the company, who are behind the company and anytime there is corruption, the President clears them”, he added.

Mr Mahama also questioned the prudence of the Government’s decision to mortgage Ghana’s mineral royalties over such a long period of years when it has only four months left to be in office, despite the genuine concerns raised by the Minority.

“And for a responsible government, why should you go and invest in an offshore tax haven, where we know that fraudulent transactions take place?” He asked.

Mr Mahama also questioned the fairness and effectiveness of the Special Prosecutor in

handling corruption cases, especially those which involved government officials.

“There are cases at the office of the special prosecutor but they have tied his hand, he can’t investigate them, they have stopped him, as long as he is an NPP person, he can’t do anything,” he said.

Mr Mahama however said the new NDC government would investigate all outstanding corruption cases.

“When NDC comes to power, we will investigate all outstanding corruption cases and we are not going to prosecute only our opponent, we will caution our ministers and everybody because if you indulge in corruption, we won’t wait for another government to prosecute, we will prosecute you ourselves”.