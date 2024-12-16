John Mahama Reflects on “Massive” Election Victory and Critiques Political Elites

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has described his election victory as a “massive and dramatic” triumph, attributing his success to divine intervention.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving service at the Assemblies of God Church in Accra, Mahama expressed his deep gratitude to God, revealing that he had sought divine guidance and felt assured of victory during his prayers.

“I presented my prayers and supplications to God, and He spoke to me. I felt it in my heart, and He assured me of victory in the elections,” Mahama shared with the congregation.

In his speech, Mahama reflected on the lessons of his journey, emphasizing the importance of humility in leadership. He critiqued the behavior of political elites, including himself, throughout Ghana’s 7th Republic. He warned against the arrogance and selfishness that can arise among leaders who forget that power is a temporary responsibility entrusted by the people.

“God has done good with Ghana because He has restored the sovereignty and power of the people. Since 1992, we’ve practiced democracy, but over time, the political elites, myself included, grew in arrogance and selfishness, believing that the power delegated by the people belonged to us. God has now reminded us all that power ultimately belongs to the people,” Mahama stated.

Reflecting on the recent defeat of the incumbent government, Mahama empathized with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), acknowledging their disappointment but urging them to learn from their loss. Drawing on a popular Ghanaian proverb, he humorously added, “Just as the NPP might be feeling hurt over their loss, it serves as a lesson to those of us coming: the same stick that was used to beat Tekyi is being reserved for Baah.”

His remarks underscore a key message of humility, reminding all political leaders of the transient nature of power and the importance of serving the people with integrity.