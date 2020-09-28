Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Monday resumed his tour of the Bono Region after its suspension to respond to challenges the Party had with the provisional voters’ register.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Campaign Spokesperson of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Mahama would meet with chiefs, farmers, okada riders, religious and community leaders among others to highlight issues in the “People’s Manifesto,” which addresses the specific needs of the Bono Region.”

It said Mr Mahama would outline plans to increase the earnings of farmers and touch on setting up a cashew development board (CDB) to support them.

He would also touch on the Party’s plan to introduce state-sponsored apprenticeship programmes for the youth, legalising okada and providing free primary healthcare, which seeks to remove cost as a barrier.

Last Tuesday, September 22, Mr Mahama and his Running-Mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, suspended their tours of the Bono and Central regions respectively to respond to what the Party called “significant challenges” with the Electoral Commission’s (EC) provisional voters register.