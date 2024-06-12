John Mahama Rewards Black Challenge with $10k for AAFCON 2024 Triumph

Former President John Dramani Mahama has honored the Black Challenge, Ghana’s national amputee football team, with a generous donation of $10,000 in recognition of their remarkable victory at this year’s Amputee Africa Cup of Nations (AAFCON).

Led by President of the Ghana National Paralympic Committee, Mr. Samson Deen, the team visited the former President at his residence to present their trophy following their triumph in Egypt. The team secured a 2-1 victory over Morocco in the final held in Cairo, clinching their second consecutive AAFCON title and showcasing their exceptional talent and determination.

During the meeting, Mahama commended the team for their outstanding achievement and pledged continued support, especially if he is elected as President of the country. He emphasized the importance of investing in teams like the Black Challenge to enhance national pride.

“I have a little gift for you of $10,000 to be shared amongst the players,” Mahama announced. “I know that you went through some challenges in the tournament. I will continue to take interest in what you do.”

“As the presidential candidate of the NDC party, I wish to assure you that when I become President of the country, I will not forget the Amputee Football team,” he added. “We will give you the assistance that you need to retain your trophy and even win more laurels for us.”

The ceremony was attended by former Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Nii Lante Vandepuije, who also represents Odododiodoo in Accra as a Member of Parliament.