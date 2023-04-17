John Mahama says NDC school will train branch executives

Former President John Dramani Mahama, presidential candidate hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled a plan to train all branch and constituency executives and then award them with certificates.

He said the executives would receive the certificates after completing the party’s training course which would be signed by the party.

He said it is essential that the party’s branch executives have a fundamental knowledge and ideology of the party equipped with resources they need to run a successful campaign.

Mr. Mahama said the NDC school’s operation will be decentralised and categorised and functions underlined into branch executive’s role, party policies, campaigning, voter mobilization and canvassing.

Addressing branch and constituency executives as part of his two-day tour, of the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, he encouraged them to participate in the upcoming party school to learn about its origins and ideals of the Jerry Rawlings revolution.

He said the move is important because the NDC’s 2024 campaign would be championed on the work of the party’s branch executives across the country, and they need to ensure that these people are equipped with continuous training.

Mr. Mahama also alleged that the three persons, who were recently appointed to the Electoral Commission (EC) by President Akufo-Addo are members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He alleged that the President has appointed his party loyalists to the EC with a duty to rig the 2024 general elections in favour of the NPP.