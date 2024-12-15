John Mahama Secures Surprising Victory in 2024 Ghana Elections as NPP Concedes Defeat

The 2024 general elections in Ghana delivered a stunning outcome, with President-elect John Dramani Mahama clinching a resounding victory over the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mahama won by a significant margin of 1.6 million votes, a result that caught many by surprise, especially within the NPP, who had anticipated a closer contest.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, reflected on the shock of the election night, recounting the sudden realization that the NPP had lost by a larger margin than expected. “In 2016, when we won by a million votes, we thought it was historic. No one believed it could be repeated,” Aboagye recalled during an appearance on Newsfile on JoyNews. “But around 3:00 am – 3:30 am, we discovered that we were not only losing by a million, but by 1.6 million. It was a huge shock.”

The unexpected shift in results was a painful blow to the NPP, who had been confident in their chances of securing another term. Despite the setback, Aboagye maintained a professional demeanor, offering congratulations to Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their hard-fought victory.

“I want to congratulate President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the NDC for their tireless campaign,” Aboagye said. “Winning an election is never easy, and Mahama’s team worked hard to secure this result. Now that the results are in, we must respect the people’s choice and acknowledge the effort put into such a long and challenging campaign.”