John Mahama signs book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth

Former President John Dramani Mahama has signed Book of Condolence for Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom at the British High Commission in Accra.

A statement issued by the Office of the former President and copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “An era has end. The world salutes a very great woman. She was the commonwealth; such a diplomat, who took it upon herself to bring diverse nations together. Her visits to Ghana in 1961 and 1999 are perfect examples.”

“I recall my visit to Buckingham Palace in 2014 with my wife, Lordina, and our interaction. One is struck by her dignity and grace. She had a good sense of humour and clarity of thought. Fare thee well, Queen Elizabeth.”