John Mahama, Tinubu, Others Honoured At Tarj Awards

The Africa Regional Journal has recognized the sterling performances of Ghana’s President elect, John Dramani Mahama and the Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and awarded them in that regard.

The awards recognized them as exceptional individuals in their various fields of endeavor who have contributed immensely and exceptionally to the development of the continent.

John Mahama received a peace award, a plaque and citation for his invaluable contribution to the development of the African continent and the promotion of peace and unity in Ghana and Africa. He also received a peace award for this recognition.

The African Regional Journal was introduced to promote regional economic, infrastructure and trade expansion in Africa, through the publication of annual in-depth research on African economies and trade developments. The Journal covers broad areas of regional economic activities to provide both local and international investors with the requisite information that would enable them to make informed decisions on business and investment opportunities within regional economies in Africa.

The African Regional Awards recognizes exceptional individuals who have contributed considerably to the continent, through creativity and innovation, business and investment, humanitarian and charity, traditional and political leadership, and more. These individuals have used their natural aptitude, money and power to impact positively on the continent and as such have earned this recognition as amongst those inspiring Africa.

“You have been chosen, your excellency, in recognition of your exceptional influence in Ghana and Africa. The transformative measures you championed as President in the areas of power, roads, the economy, water, and sanitation are still applicable today. You installed emergency plants and accelerated the completion of ongoing plants to end the dumsor power crisis”, a statement signed and issued by Ambassador Rossette Aliu stated.

The event was held alongside the TWARM Achievers Business and Leadership Awards 2024 under the theme: THE AFRICA WE WANT THROUGH GOOD GOVERNANCE AND ACCOUNTABILITY.