John Mahama To Attend Asorgli Yam Festival In Ho

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has accepted the invitation of the Agbobgomefia, Togbe Afede XIV and the Asogli State to participate in this year’s Yam Festival which is on the theme LET’S ESCHEW GREED, UNITE FOR PEACE, DEVELOPMENT AND PROSPERITY.

The Former President is expected to touch down at the Ho Airport at 1 pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022, where he will be received on arrival by Party executives, members of parliament, and other stakeholders before moving to the durbar ground at Jubilee Park, Ho.

The Volta Regional Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is ready to give H.E. John Dramani Mahama a hero’s welcome as he joins the chiefs and people of the Asogli State for this year’s Yam festival celebrations.

Prior to his arrival on Saturday, the Regional Chairman, Henry Ametefe, MP for Ho Central, Benjamin Komla Kpodo will lead a delegation on behalf of H.E. John Mahama to pay homage to the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV at the forecourt of the Asogli State Palace tomorrow, Friday, September 9.

The Volta NDC recognizes the importance of our cultural festivals in the socio-economic development of the country. We also take this opportunity to congratulate the chiefs and people of the Asogli State and wish them a blissful celebration.