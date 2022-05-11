John Mahama To Deliver Keynote Address At Nasarawa Investment Summit

By
GNA
-
0
Mr John Dramani Mahama being received on his arrival at Lafia by officials of Nasarawa State
Mr John Dramani Mahama being received on his arrival at Lafia by officials of Nasarawa State

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has arrived in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Nigeria, at the invitation of the Executive Governor and his Economic Advisory Council to deliver a keynote speech at the Nasarawa Investment Summit.

A statement issued by the office of the former President, said his participation would include a panel discussion on Nasarawa Means Business: The urgency of delivering sustained Economic Growth.

It said Mr Mahama would share with the Summit the main and critical opportunities for transforming a resource-rich, but low productivity economy into a development miracle that creates sustained wealth and transforms communities.

The Nasarawa Investment Summit 2022 on the theme “Diamond in the Rough, The Making of a New Investment Frontier”, would serve as a platform to present credible and bankable investment opportunities that are market-ready for investor engagement.

It will also foster a closer collaboration and partnership between the private sector and the government in building a stronger business environment.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here