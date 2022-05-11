John Mahama To Deliver Keynote Address At Nasarawa Investment Summit

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has arrived in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Nigeria, at the invitation of the Executive Governor and his Economic Advisory Council to deliver a keynote speech at the Nasarawa Investment Summit.

A statement issued by the office of the former President, said his participation would include a panel discussion on Nasarawa Means Business: The urgency of delivering sustained Economic Growth.

It said Mr Mahama would share with the Summit the main and critical opportunities for transforming a resource-rich, but low productivity economy into a development miracle that creates sustained wealth and transforms communities.

The Nasarawa Investment Summit 2022 on the theme “Diamond in the Rough, The Making of a New Investment Frontier”, would serve as a platform to present credible and bankable investment opportunities that are market-ready for investor engagement.

It will also foster a closer collaboration and partnership between the private sector and the government in building a stronger business environment.