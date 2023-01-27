John Mahama to deliver lecture at Chatham House

Former President John Dramani Mahama will deliver a lecture today ( Friday) at Chatham House in London, on the topic: “Africa’s Strategic Priorities and Global Role”.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said he would be speaking on the platform of the Chatham House Africa Programme.

“It will be an opportunity to continue my advocacy for a resilient Africa that works strategically towards the attainment of the continent’s Agenda 2063 goals,” Mr Mahama said.

“I will also interact with the audience on our continent’s strategic priorities.”