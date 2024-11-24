Monday, November 25, 2024
    Politics

    John Mahama to Tour Western Region as Part of NDC’s Final Push Ahead of December Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is set to embark on a three-day campaign tour of the Western Region from Monday, November 25, 2024, to Wednesday, November 27, 2024, as part of his nationwide efforts to rally support ahead of the December 7 general elections.

    The tour will cover all constituencies in the region, with Mahama beginning his visit by paying a courtesy call on the Western Regional House of Chiefs to honor the traditional leadership and gather insights into the region’s challenges. He will also meet with clergy members to discuss issues of national importance.

    The first day of the tour will see Mahama visiting the Wassa East constituency, followed by stops in Shama, Essikadu-Ketan, Sekondi, Effia, Kwesimintsim, and Takoradi constituencies. On day two, Mahama will continue his campaign in Mpohor, Ahanta West, Jomoro, Ellembelle, and Tarkwa Nsuaem constituencies.

    The final day of the tour will start in Kutu Krom in the Evalue Gwira Ajomoro constituency and will take him to Prestea Huni-Valley, Amenfi West, Amenfi Central, concluding in Amenfi East, where Mahama is expected to address a durbar of chiefs and the people of Wassa Japa.

    With just under two weeks remaining before the elections, Mahama’s visit is seen as a critical part of his strategy to galvanize voters and solidify support for the NDC in the Western Region.

    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

