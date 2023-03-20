John Mahama tours Western Region

The Former President, John Mahama is expected to embark on a three-day campaign visit to the Western Region from March 23 to March 25, 2023.

The campaign visit would see the former President interacting with chiefs and people and other stakeholders to share his vision and mission as he craves for another opportunity to serve the country come 2024 presidential elections.

Mr. Kirk Mensah, the Regional Communications Officer told the Ghana News Agency that the former President would engage residents of Wassa East, Shama, Ahanta West, Mpohor and end day one with a Rally in Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan area.

The Former President on day two of the visit would berth at the Nzemaland and complete the day’s assignment at Tarkwa.

He would be expected to attend the final funeral rites of a party stalwart, Mr. George Dzadzi, a former Council of State member in the Wassa Amenfi West District and engage with people in that enclave.

The Former President from Amenfi area leaves the Western Region for similar duties in the Central Region.