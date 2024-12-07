John Mahama Votes in Hometown of Bole, Expresses Confidence in Election Victory

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has cast his vote in Bole, his hometown in the Savannah Region, expressing confidence in securing victory in the ongoing presidential election.

After voting, Mahama spoke to the media, sharing that the process had been smooth and quick. “It didn’t take more than three minutes for me to finish voting in both the presidential and parliamentary elections,” he said.

Mahama urged Ghanaians to turn out in large numbers to exercise their civic duty and ensure a peaceful election. “If it’s the same everywhere in the country, then I think we will have a successful election. This is one election that almost everybody can predict the outcome; previous elections were less predictable, but this one has become clear due to the poor performance of Bawumia and Akufo-Addo,” he added.

The former president expressed his confidence that Ghanaians would give him the opportunity to serve again. “I trust in the democratic process and believe in the choice of the people,” he stated.

Before heading to the Bole D/A polling station to cast his ballot, Mahama made a visit to his family home to pray at his father’s grave. Surrounded by family members and well-wishers, Mahama explained, “This is part of our culture and tradition. Many of my uncles believe that in times of crisis or anxiety, you must pray to your father and ancestors for guidance. These prayers are being said for my father, asking him to stand behind me in today’s contest.”

His visit to his father’s grave was a symbolic moment of reflection and reverence ahead of his participation in the election.