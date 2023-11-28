John Mahama vows to complete all abandoned projects in Avenor 

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised the chiefs and people of the Avenor Traditional Area, that he will complete all abandoned infrastructural projects in the area if he wins power in 2024.

He made the promise while speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at a durbar to mark the Avenortutudo festival at Akatsi.

“I know we are going to inherit a difficult economy and that is why I have said we will, as a priority, complete all abandoned projects before we start new ones and I’m very much aware of abandoned projects in this district.

Therefore, we shall complete the Akatsi Kpodzivi Ave-Dakpa Road, Akatsi Suife-Hatorgodo Road, Akatsi Have-Glime, Avenorpeme, Dagbamate Road, and the phase two of Akatsi Township roads,” he said.

The 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer touted himself with projects executed within the area during his tenure.

“We built and completed the Avenor Community Day Senior High School, completed the Akatsi-Ziope, Akatsi-Tadzewu, the Akatsi by-pass roads, and Akatsi-Gefia Road respectively, and also the phase one of the Akatsi Township roads all before we left office seven years ago,” Mr Mahama said.

Mr Mahama also touched on the Akatsi South Municipal Hospital Expansion Project which had stalled for the past six years saying, “I’m aware of the expansion of the Akatsi District Hospital project which was 90 per cent completed before we left office in 2016.

Unfortunately, though it has been abandoned by the current administration, I want to assure you that the next NDC government will complete the hospital expansion project,” he said.

The former President donated an amount of GH¢20,000.00 and some assorted items to support the festival.

Avenortutudoza, which is in its fourth year of celebration is a socio-cultural and economic development festival of the chiefs and people of Avenor in the Volta Region, not only to showcase their cultural heritage but to serve as an avenue to promote the economic assets of the area to the world.

Other dignitaries in the company of Mr Mahama were Mr Fifi Fiafi Kwetey, the General Secretary, NDC, Mr Bernard Ahiafor, Madam Dzifa Abla Gomashie and Dr James Klutse Avedzi, Members of Parliament for Akatsi South, Ketu South, and Ketu North respectively, as well as Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, the NDC Regional Chairman and Mr James Gunu, the Party’s Regional Secretary.

There were other dignitaries including Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, Mr Leonelson Adzidoga, the former Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi and a member of the festival planning committee.