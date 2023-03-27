John Mahama welcomes Kamala Harris to Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended warm welcome to United States Vice President Kamala Harris, upon her four-day working visit to Ghana.

She would also visit Tanzania and Zambia after her tour to Ghana.

“Her presence here, following previous visits by presidents of the US in 1998, 2008 and 2009, re-affirms the durable friendship between Ghana and the US and further demonstrates the US’s growing interest in Africa,” former President Mahama said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday.

“We look forward to the US collaborating with Africa to provide the needed support for economic cooperation, youth development and employment and enhanced security for global safety.”