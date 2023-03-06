John Mahama wishes Ghanaians a happy 66th Independence Anniversary

Former President John Dramani Mahama Monday wished all Ghanaians a happy and a reflective 66th Independence Day.

“We can, obviously, make our independence from colonial rule count if we put our minds to the task and eschew greed and divisiveness in all sectors of our national life,” he said.

“I also know political leadership has a greater responsibility towards making Ghana great and strong again!”.

Mr Mahama, therefore, urged every Ghanaian, including members of the Government, to acknowledge the common but differentiated roles and responsibilities to deliver their best services “to build the Ghana we want together.”