John Mahama Wishes Muslims Well At Ramadan Mubarak

Former President John Dramani Manama has wished Muslims an edifying Ramadan Mubarak.

A statement issued by the former President to mark the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, said: “Sighting the sliver crescent moon symbolises Allah’s faithfulness and heralds the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, marked by purification, generosity, and self-sacrifice”.

“Notwithstanding the many challenges we face as a people, we are assured of Allah’s unfailing grace.

“May this holy period of fasting and prayer instill in us love, empathy and compassion for one another, and bring to us, our families and our nation countless blessings.”