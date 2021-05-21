John Dramani Mahama
Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has in a letter to the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission withdrawn his acceptance of the continental body’s appointment as its High Representative for Somalia.

A statement issued by Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to the former President, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said while thanking the AU for the confidence reposed in him, Mr Mahama noted that, “The high political importance of the proposed assignment requires that the High Representative enjoy the unalloyed support and co-operation of all political stakeholders.”

The statement said Mr Mahama’s appointment as the AU envoy had been roundly welcomed by the Council of Presidential Candidates of Somalia, and the Coalition of Somalia’s Federal Member States.

He, however, cautioned in his letter to Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, the AU Chairperson, that the lack of support by the Federal Government could jeopardise the whole process and undermine the hopes that the entire world had in bringing peace to the ‘esteemed land of Somalia’.

The letter said the former Ghanaian President, who continued to receive requests from various international bodies and groups, and was widely respected for his commitment to democratic consolidation, peace building and development used the opportunity to reaffirm his commitment to the African Union’s vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, including Somalia.

