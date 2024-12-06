John Mahama’s full speech at NDC’s final rally on December 5

My brothers and sisters,

My beloved Ghanaian youth.

The time is now!

The time to replace fear with hope is now!

The time to replace cynicism and disillusionment with courage and determination is now!

The time to replace poverty and insecurity with solid development and safety for all is now!

The time to restore the economic fortunes of Ghana is now!

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, the time to RESET our country, GHANA, IS NOW!

Saturday’s election is not just another election. It is a defining moment for our nation. It is a choice between the Ghana we have and the Ghana we want—a Ghana of opportunity, prosperity, and justice for all.

Our young people deserve to live in a Ghana where their voices are heard and their dreams become realities. The working people deserve decent, sustainable jobs that enable them to care for their families and live with pride. I mean well-paying jobs.

People in the public sector deserve recognition for their merit. They also deserve stability, predictability, and good working conditions. Our entrepreneurs deserve a free and fair market where their ingenuity and industry can flourish.

Women and girls deserve true equality, safety, and the chance to reach their full potential. And every Ghanaian deserves leadership that puts the people first, fights corruption, and builds a nation we can all be proud of.

This is why I am committed to building a stable, safe and viable 24-hour economy that creates opportunities for millions of jobs. I am committed to implementing economic measures to fight inflation and make food affordable for all households.

This is why I am committed to running the leanest government in our country’s history, with no more than 60 ministers and deputy ministers of state, a low number of political appointees, cutting wasteful government spending and scrapping the payment of ex-gratia.

This is why I am committed to waging a relentless war on corruption. Operation Return All Loot (ORAL) will be implemented with dedicated zeal to retrieve stolen loot for the country’s development and the benefit of our youth.

I will fight corruption to restore integrity and fairness, two critical ingredients missing from our governance.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is why I am committed to empowering women and ensuring they are no longer treated as second-class citizens. The stature of my able vice presidential candidate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and the plan to set up a Women’s Development Bank to support the establishment of more women-owned businesses and our traders, from tabletop to large-scale businesses are practical demonstrations of that commitment.

My fellow Ghanaians, I cannot do this alone. Your vote is your voice, your vote is your power, and your vote is the key to unlocking a better future for Ghana.

I urge you to take action on Saturday. This is not a decision for another time, another election, or another generation. This is our moment, and the time is now to bring about the CHANGE we need to reset Ghana.

We need to reset our democracy, governance, economy, finances, agriculture, infrastructure, environment, health sector, and all that we hold dear as a people.

The vision to build the Ghana we want is a collective responsibility. Let us vote on Saturday to reject despair and choose hope. Vote to reject impunity and choose respect. Choose hardworking, experienced, and trustworthy leadership.

My comrades, Ghanaians will hold us to a higher standard than they have held the NPP. I want to remind you once again, that there is no use fighting for political power if we would come and commit the same atrocities they have inflicted on the people of Ghana these last 8 years. Ghanaians will put their trust in us, but we must prove ourselves worthy of that trust.

The change starts with you! And I promise you, we will work together.

December 7 is just two days away. I encourage you to vote John Mahama, and I will make you all proud of the Ghana we will build together.

We will be doing this for ourselves, our children, and generations to come.

Ladies and gentlemen, vote wisely. I want to caution the government, the military in particular, and the entire security system to resist the nefarious actions they are planning.

To the people of Ghana, the National Democratic Congress will go to the polling stations with you. Together, we will police and courageously protect our votes and resist all attempts to steal them.

I wish you all safe journey.