John Mahama’s Next Chapter: Choosing the Right Finance Minister for Ghana’s Economic Revival

As President-elect John Dramani Mahama prepares to take office on January 7, 2025, following a sweeping victory in Ghana’s December elections, the nation’s eyes are firmly on the leadership he will assemble to navigate the country’s economic and political challenges.

This historic win not only strengthens Mahama’s position but also grants him a fresh mandate to drive reform and restore stability, especially after years of frustration with the outgoing government’s handling of the economy.

In his second term, Mahama faces the pressing task of addressing Ghana’s economic difficulties, which played a central role in the defeat of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration. For Mahama to succeed in this ambitious endeavor, one key figure will be instrumental in shaping the country’s economic future: the finance minister. This individual must be capable of managing the national finances, stabilizing the economy, and restoring the confidence of both the public and international partners.

The finance minister will be pivotal in responding to Ghana’s growing national debt, high inflation, and a lack of investor confidence. The president-elect has emphasized the importance of choosing a finance minister who is not only a skilled technocrat but also someone with political astuteness to navigate Ghana’s complex political environment. At the same time, Mahama’s finance minister must be trusted by global financial institutions such as the IMF and World Bank, given the country’s dependence on international support for economic recovery.

Several names have emerged as potential candidates for the role, each with their own strengths and challenges. Among the frontrunners is Seth Terkper, a former finance minister who served during Mahama’s first term. Terkper is widely recognized for his technical expertise, particularly in managing Ghana’s tax policies and international financial relations. However, recent comments he made on key policy areas, such as the Free Senior High School programme, have raised questions about his political alignment and his capacity to unite the nation during this critical period.

Dr. Casiel Ato Forson, another former deputy finance minister and current leader of the NDC in Parliament, is also being considered for the role. Forson is a highly respected economist with extensive experience in public finance. His ability to address the country’s fiscal challenges is not in doubt, but his political situation—having been persecuted by the outgoing government—could complicate his appointment. Furthermore, his regional base in the Central Region might present challenges for Mahama as he looks to balance political power across the country.

Mona Quartey, a former deputy finance minister, is another potential pick. Quartey has been involved in key economic decisions in the past, and her background in public finance gives her a solid foundation. However, questions about her political influence and leadership in such a crucial role remain.

Isaac Adongo and James Klutse Avedzi, both seasoned legislators with deep knowledge of public finance, are also in the running. Adongo, known for his detailed understanding of economic systems, and Avedzi, a key figure in Ghana’s Parliament, have earned strong reputations for their professionalism and integrity. They are also closely aligned with Mahama’s vision, which makes them attractive candidates. Additionally, their strong ties to the NDC’s traditional strongholds provide a regional balance that could prove valuable in the president-elect’s efforts to unify the party and the nation.

The appointment of the finance minister will be crucial not only for stabilizing Ghana’s economy but also for solidifying Mahama’s legacy. The finance minister must possess a unique blend of technical expertise, political savvy, and integrity. While political considerations such as regional balance will undoubtedly play a role in the decision, the top priority should be selecting someone with the capacity to address the immediate economic challenges while also laying the groundwork for long-term recovery.

As the president-elect prepares for his second term, the choice of finance minister will be one of the most important decisions he makes. This figure will play a key role in whether Mahama can live up to the high expectations of Ghanaians and ensure that the country moves toward a more prosperous future. For the Mahama administration to succeed, it will need a finance minister who is capable of balancing the country’s fiscal realities with the political dynamics of Ghana’s evolving democracy.