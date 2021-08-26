John Manfo Joins GBA To Visit Alfred Lamptey At Training

Boxing enthusiast, manager and promoter, Lawyer John Manfo last Tuesday joined members of the new GBA to visit the Black Panthers Boxing Gym at James Town in Accra to watch the final preparations of world title hopeful Alfred Lamptey as he prepares for the WBO Youth and WBC silver super featherweight titles.

He joined the president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr Neequaye to make a donation of 1,000ghc to Alfred Lamptey to help him in the preparation of the WBO Youth World and WBC Youth World Silver Super Featherweight Championship.

19 year old Alfred Lamptey aka Show Time as well as Bukom Bomber will face Iddi Kayumba from Tanzania at the Bukom Boxing Arena on September 4, 2021.

Present were members of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union.