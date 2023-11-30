John Mawuli Nyarko elected unopposed as captain of PGA Ghana

Mr. John Mawuli Nyarko has for the third time been elected captain of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Ghana on November 16.

Speaking to Yours Truly at Damang during the tenth edition of the Gold Fields Ghana PGA Championship, he expressed his delight and promised to serve his members with all humility and loyalty.

Mr. Mawuli Nyarko who started playing golf in 1992 as an amateur turned professional in 1995, and has been captain of the PGA since 2017.

He founded a golf academy in 2018 which currently has a membership of over 30 people with kids aged from four years and above.

He said golf is an exciting and energetic sport which must be embraced by the youth of Ghana because it is rewarding as well.

According to the staunch member of the Celebrity Golf Club who also plays at the Center of the world, the media is doing well to promote the game, however they must know the technical terms and scoring of the professional competitions.

He commended people and companies who support golf financially, and hoped that one day a Ghanaian will become an African or world champion.