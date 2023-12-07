John Mawuli Nyarkoh Taking PGA Seniors Golf To New Heights

Mr. John Mawuli Nyarkoh, Captain of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Ghana says he feels proud to see players above the age of 50 still competing for fun or competitively for rewards at Championships.

In an exclusive interview with Yours Truly, at Damang during the Gold Fields PGA Championship, he said after his election the PGA has benefited from a number of competitions and he hopes to introduce more tournaments for the senior players.

“I have been able to add some competitions four to seven and I pray that we do about 12 events in a year” he said.

Mr. Mawuli Nyarkoh noted that his dream is to take Ghana golf to higher heights, especially for kids and the elderly.

He hinted that golf is a great game and not for only the affluent in society, but for everyone and there are opportunities with the influential people in the sport..

Mawuli ‘Wonders’ as he is affectionately called appealed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) the National Sports Authority (NSA), Ghana Golf Association (GGA) and Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to engage in campaigns to motivate kids and the youth to have interest in golf.

“We have to allow the children to have fun with golf, like how football has gained popularity everywhere in Ghana” he stressed.

He urged parents to allow their kids to do sports, especially golf.

“Finally I want to preach peace, love and unity in the PGA” he added.

He also thanked Mr. Tang Hong, President of Ghana Chinese Society and CEO of Tang Palace hotel Accra for his support and encouragement.

John Mawuli Nyarkoh aka ‘Wonders’ is a member of the Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono in Accra.