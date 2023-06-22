John Oppong Welbeck to lead technical rejuvenation of Liberty Professionals

The new technical direction of Dansoman based Liberty Professionals has been vested in coach John Oppong Welbeck, a talent discoverer and groomer to guide the club to realise its new vision and objective.

John Welbeck who had been at post for the past two months has gained experience taking part in the first coaching course for the Five Years Development Plan organized by the Ghana Football Association under the late Ben Koufie. He also trained and practiced in South Africa for a while.

He has been with clubs like Mamprobi Rising Stars, Magic Canons, Juventus SC, Dreams FC, Bechem FC, Medeama and Balfour Alexander FC and Ajax Academy in South Africa just to name a few.

He has urged all fans and supporters to remain calm and rally behind the new technical team and management in the new phase and history of the club.

Liberty Professions who have produced players like Asamoah Gyan, John Paintsil, Sulley Muntari Kwadwo Asamoah, Michael Essien and other was demoted from the Ghana Premier League in the 2020/2021 season.

But Madam Linda Ansong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Division One league side says the new new ownership is coming with the new direction with Mr. Felix Ansong, the remaining founder alive still in charge.

She said Liberty Professionals will be put in good shape to compete at the highest level, it has divested its slot to compete in the Division One League but would compete in the Ghana Football Association pyramid.

“Started originally as an academy, the club will seek to re-establish its reputation as a world class developer of Ghanaian football talent,” she expressed.