John Peter Amewu Congratulates New MP for Hohoe, Calls for Unity and Continued Development

John Peter Amewu, the outgoing Minister for Railways Development and Member of Parliament for Hohoe, has extended congratulations to Efo Worlanyo Tsekpor, the newly elected MP for the Hohoe Constituency.

Despite the setback of losing his bid for re-election, Amewu assured his supporters that his commitment to the development of Hohoe remains unwavering.

In a heartfelt message posted on Facebook, Amewu expressed his dedication to continuing the vision of building Hohoe, a plan that he said aligns with Tsekpor’s own agenda for the community. He emphasized that the defeat should not be seen as the end of the journey, but rather as the start of a new chapter.

“Earlier this morning, I made a call to the newly elected MP to congratulate him and also assure him of my support to see Project Hohoe to a new level as he has promised. This agenda of his is in line with my previous goals and vision,” Amewu wrote.

The former MP urged his supporters to rally behind Tsekpor to build a united Hohoe, stressing that the shared goal of community development should transcend political differences. He also encouraged his followers to stay hopeful and resilient in the face of the electoral outcome, believing that a brighter future for the constituency is still possible.

“This campaign was never about me but has always been about us, our community, and our collective desire for building Hohoe to the satisfaction of its citizens,” Amewu reflected. He praised the tireless efforts of his volunteers and supporters, acknowledging that their commitment had been the driving force behind his work in the constituency.

Amewu, who had been expected by many to retain his seat, was defeated by a wide margin, securing only 14,971 votes against Tsekpor’s 31,163. Despite the result, Amewu reiterated that his focus on improving the lives of Hohoe’s residents would continue, even as he transitions out of active politics.

“I am glad that by God’s grace I have improved the lives of our people with the opportunities available to me in active politics; and I am committed to continuing in the same vein even in private life,” Amewu concluded.