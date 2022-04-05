John Quaye Wins Best Boxer At Deluxy Paint Professional Boxing League Fight Night 3

John Quaye, a super featherweight boxer of the Sea View Boxing Gym was last Saturday declared Best Boxer on Fight Night 3 of the Deluxy Paint Professional Boxing League which took place at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The stylish boxer from James Town dedicated his victory on the night to his mentor and idol, Emmanuel Tagoe aka ‘Game Boy’ who meets Ryan Garcia in the USA on Saturday April 9, 2022.

His coach, Gabriel Allotey also known as ‘Coach Zico’ won the Best Coach on the night, with young Emmanuel Dwemoh also representing Sea View won the Best Juvenile Boxer.

Quaye got a 32inches TCL TV, Coach Zico got a new mobile phone and Dwemoh went home with a standing fan.

Coach Zico thanked the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President for his innovation, vision and the dynamism he has brought into the game with has resulted in many fans coming to watch boxing at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Young match maker and manager of Quaye, Mubarak Yussif Nanor told Yours Truly they are not complacent but will be extra serious to win the ultimate prize on the League.

Meanwhile, boxing gyms which are lying low on the Deluxy Paint Professional Boxing League has decided to back up to avoid disgrace to maintain their image and pedigree.

Those on top have also declared to go all out by featuring their best boxers.

By Sammy Heywood Okine