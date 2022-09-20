John Zile Notches Wins At Odwira Boxing Night

Red hot Super Bantamweight prospect John ‘The Monster’ Zile won against Albert Armah of the Omanye Boxing Academy over the weekend. The bout was on a bill sponsored by the Office of the Okuapehene Oseadieyo Nana Kwasi Akufo III and supported by the Trust Sports Emporium Limited as part of the Odwira Festival celebrations.

Zile overcame an early scare in the first round and gradually took over the fight, eventually scoring a TKO in round four of the scheduled six. His record thus improves to 5-0 with a perfect knockout ratio. After the win he thanked organizers for a great event and further called out other top contenders in his division for a showdown.

This year’s edition of the Odwira Boxing Night witnessed a massive turnout with GBA president Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, Mr. Michael Tetteh ( Golden Mike), Mr Nimo the Acting Managing Director of TSEL, His Royal Majesty The Okuapehene and representatives were among dignitaries who graced the event.