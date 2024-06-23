John Zile Promises Excitement in UBO International Bout Against Emmanuel Quartey

John Zile, nicknamed the ‘Monster’, vows to thrill Kumasi boxing fans as he prepares to face veteran Emmanuel Quartey for the UBO International Super Featherweight title on July 5th.

Zile, with a record of 12 wins and 2 draws, aims to deliver an electrifying performance and predicts a knockout victory by the fourth round.

The showdown, organized by Osibor Promotions and Management, will also feature the Ashanti Warrior Stanley Nyantekyi in a bout against Isaac Nettey for the UBO Intercontinental Africa Featherweight title. The event will take place at the SG Mall in Kumasi, known as a hotspot for boxing enthusiasts in the Ashanti Region.