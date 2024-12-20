Johnnie Hughes Criticizes Electoral Commission Over Delayed Election Results

Media personality Johnnie Hughes has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to stop holding unnecessary press conferences and promptly declare the election results.

Speaking on his show, Hughes expressed frustration with the EC, accusing it of failing to perform its duties effectively, despite claims of functioning well.

“The EC will tell you they are functioning, but they are not. Can we no longer add 1+1 to make 2?” Hughes questioned. He expressed particular disappointment in Jean Mensah, the EC chairperson, noting that she was once a prominent advocate for electoral reforms but now seems incapable of managing the process.

“Jean Mensah was one of the women we looked up to at the IEA. She led the reforms that have shaped the elections we see today. She was the one telling us that the players on the pitch were not playing well and needed guidance, but now that she’s on the field, she can’t even find the ball to kick,” Hughes remarked.

Hughes called for the EC to refocus on its duty to the Ghanaian people, stressing that the commission must operate transparently and efficiently. “It’s time for the EC to realize that it is here to serve the people of Ghana, and it must do so transparently and efficiently,” he emphasized.

Concluding his remarks, Hughes urged the EC to refrain from further delays and instead declare the results in accordance with the legal provisions of CI127 and the wishes of the Ghanaian electorate, who had waited patiently and endured difficult conditions to cast their votes.