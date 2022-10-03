Johnnie Walker Headlines The 2022 Emy Awards

Ghana’s most iconic whisky brand, Johnnie Walker, sponsors the 2022 EMY Africa Awards held at the Grand Arena on October 1, 2022.

This year’s event, the seventh in the series of the prestigious awards ceremony, saw several distinguished men receive honours for their impactful contribution in their respective fields of endeavor. Some award winners were honoured with exclusive bottles of Johnnie Walker Blue Label whisky.

The most coveted award of the night, Man of the Year, was presented by Board Chairman and Marketing Director of Guinness Ghana, Mr. Felix Addo and Estella Muzito. The winner was honoured with a rare bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label whisky.

Speaking at the star-studded event, Board Chairman of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, Felix E. Addo intimated that, “Johnnie Walker is a brand that believes in rewarding the efforts of people who strive to achieve great things. On a night dedicated to celebrating iconic men, what better way to celebrate than with our most iconic whisky, the Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

This is one of our rarest products and we are glad to partner once again with the EMY awards to celebrate the rare efforts of our distinguished winners.”

“To all the men who won awards tonight, congratulations on your triumph. I am confident that you will be encouraged to do even greater things and push the boundaries even higher. To the EMY awards team, continue in acknowledging the efforts of these great men and we are proud to partner with you. Keep doing great things and as we say at Johnnie Walker, Keep Walking”.

ABOUT

The 2022 EMY Africa Awards is the 7th edition of the event. It is second time Johnnie Walker will be the headline sponsor of the event. This year, Johnnie Walker headlined the event with one of their rarest whiskies, Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Johnnie Walker is Ghana’s number one Whisky brand, and the most widely distributed brand of blended Scotch whisky in the world. It is perfect for moments of celebration and a luxurious gift for occasions big and small. Drink responsibly.