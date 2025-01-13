Johnnie Walker Joins Forces with Trace Awards and Summit 2025 to Champion African Music

Johnnie Walker, the world’s leading Scotch whiskey brand, has forged an exciting partnership with the Trace Awards and Summit 2025, aligning their shared mission to celebrate African creativity, excellence, and cultural impact.

This collaboration marks a significant step in the brand’s continued commitment to nurturing and promoting the burgeoning creative scene across Africa, particularly within the music industry.

In a statement, Anne Joy Michira, Marketing and Innovations Director for Diageo Southern, West, and Central Africa, highlighted the importance of the partnership in showcasing the vibrancy of African culture. “We are delighted to collaborate with Trace Awards and Summit 2025 to celebrate the audacious spirit of African music artists who have excelled in their craft,” she said. Johnnie Walker’s involvement in the event aligns with the brand’s “Keep Walking” ethos, a philosophy that encourages progress, innovation, and the celebration of authenticity.

The Trace Awards and Summit 2025, key cultural events that unite leading figures in African music, will be enhanced by Johnnie Walker’s immersive luxury experiences. These experiences will not only spotlight the brand’s heritage but also offer an unparalleled platform to showcase the diverse creativity flourishing across Africa. Through this collaboration, the brand is positioning itself as a key player in supporting creative experimentation and celebrating Africa’s cultural renaissance.

The Trace Summit 2025 will be a pivotal event, bringing together creatives from across the African continent to discuss issues surrounding technology, branding, and the broader creative industries. By hosting panels, keynotes, and masterclasses, the summit promises to be an invaluable networking opportunity for artists, producers, and industry leaders. Meanwhile, the Trace Awards ceremony, set against the stunning backdrop of Zanzibar’s luxurious Mora Zanzibar resort, will honor the best in African music across 24 categories, with a live broadcast expected to reach a global audience of over 500 million people.

In anticipation of the main event, the Trace Awards Tour will take the celebration across major African cities, allowing fans to enjoy live performances and engage with nominated artists in intimate settings. This traveling showcase will build excitement for the upcoming awards while providing a platform for local artists to gain exposure and celebrate African music in a more accessible way.

Johnnie Walker’s commitment to fostering African creativity goes beyond the Trace partnership, with the brand set to launch “Johnnie Walker Afro-Exchange” in 2025. This new platform aims to unite African talent across music, art, and fashion, creating opportunities for collaboration and co-creation. According to Ifeoma Agu, Group Head of Culture, Influencers & Advocacy at Diageo Southern, West, and Central Africa, the Afro-Exchange initiative will enable African creatives to push boundaries and make their mark on the global stage.

Through this partnership, Johnnie Walker and Trace reaffirm their dedication to supporting Africa’s creative economy, enhancing the visibility of African culture, and empowering artists to inspire future generations. The collaboration highlights the growing prominence of African music on the global stage and underscores the importance of fostering a vibrant and inclusive cultural ecosystem.

As Johnnie Walker and Trace work together to elevate African creativity, the future looks bright for the continent’s music industry. This partnership is not just about celebration; it’s about making lasting contributions to the creative landscape of Africa, ensuring that the continent’s rich cultural heritage continues to thrive and evolve in the global spotlight. “Keep Walking” takes on a new meaning as Johnnie Walker and Trace lead the way toward an even more dynamic and innovative future for African music and culture.