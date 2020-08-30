TPG No.1 Johnson Acquah destroyed a woeful Emmanuel Nyan Plange to book his place in the semifinals of the Baby-Jet MANCWA Commodities Top 16 tournament. Johnson won 6-2,6-3 in 1 hour 15 minutes at the Army Officers Mess Tennis court.

Acquah had a smooth ride to the finals as he defeated Pascal Ziyab 6-4,6-3 in the round of 16 and continue his fine form beating Ronald Totimeh 6-1,2-6,6-4 in the quarterfinals before ousting Emmanuel Nyan Plange 6-2,6-3 in the semifinals.

Johnson will be playing his second finals in the year after losing to Benjamin Fumi at the Accra Open.

In the first set Johnson Acquah took an early break to lead 4-2 and maintain his composure and won the first set 6-2

At 2 games all Acquah steered another of those trademark backhand down the line and raised his arms in triumph over Emmenuel Plange.

Speaking after the game, Acquah told ghanatennis.org that, am happy to get into the finals and hope to win the tournament

