Johnson & Johnson Q3 adjusted earnings beat estimates

Johnson & Johnson released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company’s profit totaled 3.67 billion dollars, or 1.37 dollars per share.

This compares with 3.55 billion dollars, or 1.33 dollars per share, in last year’s third quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of 6.97 billion dollars or 2.60 dollars per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 2.35 dollars per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items.

The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 10.7 per cent to 23.34 billion dollars from 21.08 billion dollars last year.

Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): 6.97 Bln dollars. vs. 5.87 Bln dollars. last year.

-EPS (Q3): 2.60 dollars vs. 2.20 dollars last year.

-Analysts Estimate: 2.35 dollars-Revenue (Q3): 23.34 Bln dollars vs. 21.08 Bln dollars last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 9.77 – 9.82 dollars