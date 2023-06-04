Join Aurora Women’s Conference 2023 for Transformational Insights

The Aurora Women’s Conference is back for 2023! This year’s conference will be held on June 8-9 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra. The conference inspired by “Women Rising” proposes to achieve balance, and improve passion, purpose, and growth among women.

The conference will feature a variety of speakers, including Dzigbordi K. Dosoo, Dr Alaa EL-Halwagy, NanaAma Botchway, Pearl Nkrumah, Frances Quarcoopome, Ama Ablorde, Rev. Benedicta Dodd, Victoria Aligboh, Susan Quist, Fatima Alimohamed, and Dr Mary Ashun as the keynote speaker. Oheneyere Gifty Anti will be the special guest.

The conference will cover a wide range of topics, including:

Leadership and entrepreneurship

Personal development and wellness

Financial literacy and investing

Work-life balance

Networking and mentorship

The Aurora Women’s Conference is a unique opportunity for women from all walks of life to come together and learn from each other. It is a chance to gain new skills, build your network, and find inspiration to achieve your goals.

Why Attend the Aurora Women’s Conference?

There are many reasons why you should attend the Aurora Women’s Conference. Here are just a few:

Learn from experienced speakers and experts

Network with other women from all walks of life

Find inspiration to achieve your goals

Gain new skills and knowledge

Have fun and celebrate your achievements

Registration is now open! To register, visit the Aurora Women’s Conference website here: bit.ly/aurorawomen23

About the Aurora Women’s Conference

The Aurora Women’s Conference, an event powered by Strands of Pearl provides the environment and tools for women from all walks of life to step out of their busy lives and find their renewal point for the life they want going forward.

The Aurora Women’s Conference gives women the tools to reset, connect, learn and inspire, towards a happy balanced, fulfilled and impactful life.

The Aurora Women’s Conference is a valuable opportunity for women in Ghana. Don’t miss out! Register today!