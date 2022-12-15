Join the 3 In 1 Show At Zen Garden’s Birthday Bash On December 17th

This year’s (7th) Birthday Bash at Zen Garden promises to be another wonderful occasion as the organisers from Wahala Entertainment want to dish out something special for patrons and guests on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8pm.

Ace internationally acclaimed Female musician Lady Jay will be on stage with the exponents of Palm Wine Music, Kwan Pa, Adaha Dance Band and others.

According to the organisers, the day will be memorable as the package involves theater, music and dance.

Certainly, Zen Garden will always offer assorted local and continental food as well as drinks at affordable prices.

The Zen Garden at Labone in Accra is certainly the place to kick start Christmas 2022, and other exceptional events like parties, and special occasions.

The place is fresh, organic serene, cozy, exotic and romantic.

Zen Garden is tight but spacious enough to welcome and accommodate families, friends and loved ones, especially to the Birthday Bash, which is a not to miss activity.

Amenities at Zen Garden are so distinct that when you come for the first time, you will love to come again and keep on coming and also inviting friends, family and fans.

The Birthday Bash is a special occasion and experience for 200ghc only to get the magnificent and glamorous treatment.

Zen Garden in December is all about celebrating, entertaining, eating, drinking, dancing, making new friends and business contacts.