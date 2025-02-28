Join the Responsible Tourism Movement at WTM Africa 2025

Africa Travel Week (ATW) is calling on tourism professionals to join the Responsible Tourism Conference at WTM Africa 2025, set to take place from 9-10 April at the Cape Town International Conference Centre (CTICC).

This event promises to be a pivotal moment for the industry, offering a platform for critical discussions and celebrating sustainable tourism excellence across the continent.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at WTM Africa,” says Carol Weaving, Managing Director of RX Africa. “We’re reimagining how trade shows operate in Africa, from collaborating with eco-conscious venues like the CTICC to implementing innovative waste reduction strategies. But our commitment doesn’t stop there. WTM Africa is a driving force for change, empowering the tourism industry to embrace practices that are both environmentally responsible and commercially viable.”

The two-day conference, led by Harold Goodwin, Managing Director of the Responsible Tourism Partnership, will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to explore actionable strategies for promoting responsible tourism. Key sessions include insights from Harvard economist Michael Porter on how sustainability drives profitability, a deep dive into Cape Town’s tourism trends with Dr. Theuns Vivian, and an exclusive interview with Michael Lutzeyer, who transformed Grootbos into a global conservation leader.

“This year’s programme is designed to offer practical insights for businesses at every level,” says Olivia Gradidge, Marketing Manager for WTM Africa and ILTM Africa. “Whether you’re just starting your sustainability journey or looking to enhance your existing practices, there’s something for everyone.”

In addition to the conference, WTM Africa is encouraging tourism businesses to enter the Responsible Tourism Awards, which will be presented on 11 April. These awards celebrate organisations, initiatives, and individuals who are setting new standards in sustainable tourism. Winners in the Gold category will have the opportunity to compete in the Global Responsible Tourism Awards, facing off against finalists from India and Latin America.

“The Responsible Tourism Awards are a cornerstone of WTM Africa,” adds Gradidge. “They shine a spotlight on those who are leading by example and making a real difference in the industry.”

The deadline for submissions is 19 March 2025. Tourism businesses are encouraged to enter now and showcase their commitment to sustainability. For more information and to submit your entry, visit www.wtm.com/africa/en-gb/whats-on/responsible-tourism-awards.html.

WTM Africa 2025 is not just an event; it’s a movement. By fostering collaboration and innovation, it aims to inspire the tourism industry to adopt practices that protect the environment, support local communities, and ensure long-term success. Join the movement and be part of the change.