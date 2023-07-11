Joint 77 and Vanilla team up for new single, ‘Go Down’

Ambitious Musician Joint 77 has teamed up with Vanilla to bless its fans and music lovers with a new single.

The new single dubbed, ‘GO DOWN’ according to the manager of Joint 77, Mr. Kennedy Antoh, the Founder and CEO of King of All Music hinted that the music will be available on all the music streaming platforms on Friday 14th July, 2023.

Mr Antoh noted that his team is also working hand in hand with renowned Nigerian musicians for collaborations.

“King of All Music is working assiduously with the camp of Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, P Square, Olamide, Phino, and Asake among others to ensure Joint 77 dominates the African continent.

Join 77 in an interview added that the new single will be a mind-blowing song for music lovers and also hailed Vanilla for the collaboration.