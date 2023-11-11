Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit Broadcast Frequencies

The Information Department of the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is pleased to inform you that the broadcast frequencies for the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit to be held today, Saturday, 11 November 2023 in the city of Riyadh are as follows:

Arabsat 5A 30.5E

DL 10730 H

SR 3.125.

DVBS2/8PSK 5/6.

HD 1080I /25.

Audio 1.2 floor.

Audio 3 english translate.

Audio 4 Arabic translate.

Arabsat badr 4 26E.

DL 12015 V.

SR 27500.

DVBS2/8P’SK 5/6.

HD 1080I.

10 Channels services.

general feeds/STD.

DTl / injection.

MENOS plus.