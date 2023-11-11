Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit Broadcast Frequencies

By
News Desk
-
0
OIC Secretary-General Meets Iraqi Foreign Minister
OIC Secretary-General Meets Iraqi Foreign Minister

The Information Department of the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is pleased to inform you that the broadcast frequencies for the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit to be held today, Saturday, 11 November 2023 in the city of Riyadh are as follows:

Arabsat 5A 30.5E

DL 10730 H

SR 3.125.

DVBS2/8PSK 5/6.

HD 1080I /25.

Audio 1.2 floor.

Audio 3 english translate.

Audio 4 Arabic translate.

Arabsat badr 4 26E.

DL 12015 V.

SR 27500.

DVBS2/8P’SK 5/6.

HD 1080I.

10 Channels services.

general feeds/STD.

DTl / injection.

MENOS plus.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here