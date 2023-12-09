Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit Meets US Secretary of State

On Friday, December 8, 2023, members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit under the chairmanship of His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held official discussions with the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Antony Blinken in Washington.

With the participation of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Al-Safadi, His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shukri, His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine Riyad Al-Maliki, and His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Hakan Fidan.

Their Highnesses and Excellencies, members of the Ministerial Committee, stressed their call on the United States to play a broader role in pressuring the Israeli occupation to implement an immediate ceasefire, as the ministers expressed their deep dissatisfaction with the inability of the Security Council to carry out its responsibilities and its failure to adopt a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip for the second time due to the United States using its “Veto” right.

The members of the Ministerial Committee renewed their unified position regarding their rejection of the continuation of military operations by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, renewing their call for the necessity of an immediate and complete ceasefire to ensure the protection of civilians, an end to the humanitarian tragedy in the Gaza Strip, and the lifting of all restrictions that hinder the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

In addition, the members of the Ministerial Committee expressed their total rejection of all forced displacement, stressing the importance of adhering to international law and international humanitarian law.

The members of the Ministerial Committee reiterated the need for creating a conducive political climate that leads to a two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions, expressing their rejection of compartmentalizing the Palestinian issue and discussing the future of the Gaza Strip separately from the overall Palestinian issue.