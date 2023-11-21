Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit Meets Vice-President of China

The Ministerial Committee mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit and chaired by HRH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held a meeting with H.E Mr. Han Zheng, Vice-President of the People’s Republic of China, on 20 November 2023 in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

The meeting was attended by members of the Ministerial Committee: H.E. Mr. Ayman Al-Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; H.E. Mr. Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt; H.E. Mr. Riyad Al-Maliki, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine; H.E. Ms. Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia; and H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Chinese Vice-President appreciated the significant efforts of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh, and the resolutions it adopted with the aim of reducing escalation, protecting civilians, and resuming peace efforts. He emphasized China’s support for the joint Ministerial Committee emanating from the Summit, urging it to continue diplomatic efforts and play a greater role in this regard.

The Chinese Vice-President highlighted that China has been working, since the outbreak of the crisis in Gaza, to strongly push for a ceasefire as well as for protecting civilians, allowing delivery of humanitarian relief, and reaching a just solution to the Palestinian Cause. He noted that China is keen to coordinate and work jointly with Arab and Islamic countries to achieve a ceasefire and calm in Gaza as quickly as possible.

For their part, the members of the Ministerial Committee commended the positions taken by China with regard to the crisis in Gaza, which are aligned with the Arab and Islamic positions. They also emphasized the positive role played by China in the Security Council to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The meeting discussed developments in the situation in Gaza and its surroundings, and the need to reach an immediate ceasefire, protect defenseless civilians and vital facilities, including places of worship and hospitals. It also addressed the storming of Al-Shifa Hospital and attacks on the Indonesian Hospital and the Jordanian Field Hospital, as well as on relief and shelter centers in Gaza.

The Ministers underscored the need to immediately put an end to the military escalation and the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, to provide safe corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian, food, and medical aid, as well as to revive the peace process in accordance with international resolutions, in a way that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of their independent State, with East Al-Quds as its capital.

The Ministers stressed the need for the international community to fulfill its responsibility, especially the permanent members of the Security Council, and take action to halt the flagrant Israeli violations of international laws and international humanitarian law.