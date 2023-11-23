Joint Arab-Islamic Summit holds an official meeting with the French President

The Ministerial Committee mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, and chaired by HRH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held an official meeting with H.E. President Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, on 22 November 2023 in the French capital, Paris.

The meeting was attended by Members of the Ministerial Committee : H.E. Mr. Ayman Al-Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; H.E. Mr. Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt; H.E. Mr. Riyad Al-Maliki, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine; H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye; H.E. Ms. Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia; H.E. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and H.E. Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States. H.E. Ms. Catherine Colonna, French Foreign Minister, was also present in the meeting.

The meeting welcomed the joint mediation efforts undertaken by the Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Qatar, and the United States of America, which led to an agreement on a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, whose starting time will be announced within 24 hours, and which will continue for four days, subject to extension. It emphasized the need to build on this humanitarian truce to reach a durable and sustained ceasefire as soon as possible.

The Ministerial Committee underscored the need for the members of the Security Council and for the international community to take effective and urgent measures for a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and stressed the importance of providing secure corridors for the delivery of humanitarian aid, food, water, fuel and electricity to Gaza.

The Committee urged the French Republic to play a balanced role consistent with international law and international humanitarian law, in order to reach an immediate and complete ceasefire and implement all relevant international resolutions.

The Committee urged the international community to fulfill its responsibility and reject all forms of selectivity in the application of international legal and moral standards, and to protect the Palestinian people from the crimes committed by the occupation forces and settler militias in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including East Al-Quds.

The meeting addressed the need to revive the peace process. In this regard, the Committee highlighted the importance of ensuring a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace, by implementing international resolutions related to the two-state solution and enabling the Palestinian people to gain their legitimate right to establish the independent and sovereign Palestinian State along the borders of 4th June 1967, with East Al-Quds as its capital.