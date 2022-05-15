Joint counter-terrorism forces kill 54 terrorists in northern Mozambique

Mozambique’s defense forces in partnership with foreign troops have killed 54 terrorists in the country’s northern province of Cabo Delgado in recent two months, said the General Commander of Mozambique Republic Police (PRM) Bernardino Rafael Saturday.

Speaking to the press during a working visit at the Macomia district of Cabo Delgado, the commander said four more terrorists were captured in direct confrontation with the country’s Defence Armed Forces (FDS), the joint forces of Rwanda and the Southern African Development Community Mission in the country (SAMIM).

“In the same period, and following the joint operations, 195 people who had been kidnaped by the terrorists, mostly women and children, fled their bases,” he said.

According to Rafael, the counter-terrorism process of the joint operations in Cabo Delgado is estimated at 70 percent complete and the joint forces will continue to fight relentlessly until the terrorists’ last stronghold is destroyed.

“There’s still 30 percent to go, and the war is harder and tougher when it’s almost over. That’s why we encourage colleagues to make further progress and strategies for combating terrorism on the ground,” said the PRM commander.

The insecurity caused by terrorist attacks in Mozambique’s gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado has left more than 780,000 people displaced and 4,000 more killed since 2017, according to local media reports. Enditem