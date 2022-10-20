Joint forces in Mozambique destroys stockpile of weapons hidden by terrorists

The Mozambican national forces has discovered and deactivated a stockpile of weapons hidden by terrorists in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, said the Chief of staff of the Joint Command of the Rwandan Security Forces and Mozambique Defence Armed Forces on Wednesday.

The military officer Colonel Andre Mahunguane was speaking to the press during the presentation of the confiscated firearms in the province’s Mocimboa da Praia district.

“These are more than 200 firearms, between light and heavy guns and an unspecified amount of ammunition,” said Mahunguane.

The colonel said the weapons were discovered at the Administrative Post of Mbau in Mocimboa da Praia, thanks to the tip-off from those who were once held captive by the terrorists.

“We were able to deactivate this site thanks to individuals once recruited by the terrorists, who surrendered to the authorities but now enjoy the presidential pardon granted by the President of the Republic, Filipe Nyusi,” he said.

The Rwandan troops and the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) have been working with Mozambique Defence Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism since July 2021.

The gas-rich Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado saw the first terrorist attacks in the Mocimboa da Praia district perpetrated by armed groups allegedly linked to Ansar al-Sunnain in 2017, and the conflicts have left more than 3,000 people killed and over 700,000 displaced ever since. Enditem