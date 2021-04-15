The Parliamentary Select Committees on Finance, Sanitation, Environment, Local Governments and Works and Housing on Wednesday 14th April 2021 visited the ongoing Integrated Recycling and Compost Plants (IRECOP) project by the Jospong Group in the Western North Region.

A member of the Local Government Committee, Mr Dominic Napare stressed that there have been issues with the acquisition of land when the government released them for projects and therefore appealed to the government to compensate traditional authorities to prevent future disputes.

According to him, there will be a need for government to extensively consult the chiefs and elders of such areas in other for the lands to be released for the projects appropriately.

The General Manager of Waste Landfills Mr. Peter Kwei Dagadu addressing the media stated that the facility is a module facility that is been implemented across the 16 regions by the Jospong Group of Companies.

“Part of the facility will focus on compost and the other parts will also focus on liquid, solid and medical waste treatments. He further added that the municipality has many healthcare facilities and will produce waste, hence there will be the need to treat the waste generated. The project will also have a residual landfill site that will contain materials that cannot be processed.

He added that the project will be a total solution for waste generated within the region.

The Engineer in charge of the project Mr Anthony Atsrim indicated that the project will help solve the sanitation problems in the region, hence it is prudent to catch time so that work can commence, He indicated.

“The project caters for solid and liquid waste technologically”.

The IRECOP project situated at Sefwi Wiawso will also be helpful to neighbouring towns such as Juaboso, Bodi, Bibiani, Anwiaso and Bekwai.

The project according to the Engineer will help reduce the unemployment rate in the region as it will create jobs for many youths within the newly created region.

The Western North Regional Manager for Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr Isaac Bamfo on his part assured the Committee of the Jospong Group’s commitment to complete the project on time.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Sefwi Wiawso, Hon. Louis Owusu Agyapong stressed that, before the project plan came out, they had a meetings with all the stakeholders involved to speak about the land compensations to avert any future disputes.