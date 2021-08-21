Joliet Mayor to honour Joseph Awinongya Jnr for winning gold at 2021 US Junior Olympics

Joseph Awinongya Jnr continues to make Joliet, a city in Illinois, USA proud having annexed so many honours in his juvenile boxing career.

Awinongya Jnr, born to Ghanaian parents in the United States, has progressed steadily in his young boxing career after winning numerous competitions across the US.

The young fighter added a gold medal from the National USA Junior Olympics and Summer Festival in Lubbock, Texas recently to his already decorated juvenile career.

*Awinongya Jr made history by becoming the first athlete in the discipline of boxing to win gold at the Junior Olympics from Joliet.

This year’s Junior Olympics attracted over 15,000 athletes and officials. 1,100 athletes participated in boxing with about 700 coaches and 80 officials.*

Awinongya Jnr’s recent achievement has earned him so much respect in Joliet with Mayor Bob O’DeKirk keen on honouring the youngster for his achievements

That honour includes a decision to host a boxing show on September 25 to raise funds in support of his boxing career for placing Joliet on the map.

“The city will want to honor this young man by hosting a boxing show in September to raise funds for his career. He keeps putting Joliet in the news and now Illinois, we’re proud of you,” said O’DeKirk.

The 14-year-old hold’s Ghana dear to his heart despite being born in the US. He is looking forward to visiting the country for the first time later this year.

Awinongya Jnr wants to use this opportunity to meet Alhaji Inussah Sally his god father, Samuel Anim Addo and Dauda Fuseni amongst others who keep supporting him.

“I have to come home to meet all these people that have supported my career since I decided to become a boxer. I expect an emotional feeling when I finally meet them”.

“I’m grateful to a lot of people for how far I have come in my boxing career. Azumah Nelson and Alhaji Inusah Sally have supported me since I took up boxing and I am extremely grateful for their support and guidance all these years” he told the Mirror in an interview.

Meanwhile, Awinongya Jr has been named as an ambassador for the Joliet Police department to serve as a role model to young children in the area of sport. The announcement led to the Chicago Sun-Times, one of the most circulated newspapers in Chicago, to do a documentary on him.

He also expressed his gratitude to the former Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar, Will County President Jennifer Bertino, Secretary of State, Jesse White, Joliet Police Department, Wasfi Tolaymat, and Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet for their immense contribution to his success.

By Mustapha Nettey