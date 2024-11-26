Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Business

    Jolinyiri Gari Factory in Upper West Region Lies Dormant Despite Completion

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    A mini-industrial gari processing factory in Jolinyiri, located in the Daffiama Bussie Issa District of the Upper West Region, has remained inactive for over three years since its completion.

    Built under the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI) with support from external partners, the factory was intended to play a pivotal role in enhancing food security and stimulating the local economy.

    Part of the government’s One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative, the factory aimed to industrialize rural communities by adding value to agricultural products, specifically cassava. Despite these ambitious goals, the facility has yet to process a single grain of gari since an initial test run, leaving local stakeholders frustrated.

    Samuel Oteng Poku, the District Director of Agriculture, explained to Asaase Radio that while the factory’s machinery remains in good condition, operational challenges have prevented production. Initially powered by a diesel engine, the facility struggled with prohibitively high management costs, leading to a plan to switch to electricity. However, progress in this area has been minimal.

    “When it was completed, there was a diesel Changfan machine which ran it. I learned there was a test run, so it worked,” Oteng said. “Now the only problem they were facing was the high cost of diesel. They only need to apply to VRA (Volta River Authority) for a meter and connect the whole place, so that the water can be pumped and all machines can operate on electricity. There is nothing wrong with the facility.”

    Despite the apparent readiness of the infrastructure, the factory remains unconnected to the national grid, and the water needed for its operations has not been pumped, leaving it effectively dormant. The facility stands as a symbol of unfulfilled expectations for local farmers and residents who had hoped it would add value to their cassava production and create jobs.

    “Not a grain of gari has been produced since the project was completed,” Oteng lamented, expressing his frustration with the ongoing shutdown of the facility despite the equipment being in good condition.

    The situation underscores the broader challenges facing rural industrialization projects in Ghana, particularly when administrative hurdles and funding issues hinder progress. With the necessary infrastructure in place, the Jolinyiri gari factory awaits decisive action to transform it from a dormant structure into a productive center that can benefit the local community and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

    Previous article
    Ghanaian Gospel Star Perez Musik Ties the Knot in Elegant Private Ceremony
    Next article
    FoD Ghana Tackles Okatakyie Afrifa’s Daylight Smear Campaign Against Speaker Bagbin
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    John Mahama Blames Corruption for Decline in Ghana’s Petroleum Production

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    Politics 0
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    Politics 0
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    Politics 0
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE