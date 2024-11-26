Jolinyiri Gari Factory in Upper West Region Lies Dormant Despite Completion

A mini-industrial gari processing factory in Jolinyiri, located in the Daffiama Bussie Issa District of the Upper West Region, has remained inactive for over three years since its completion.

Built under the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI) with support from external partners, the factory was intended to play a pivotal role in enhancing food security and stimulating the local economy.

Part of the government’s One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative, the factory aimed to industrialize rural communities by adding value to agricultural products, specifically cassava. Despite these ambitious goals, the facility has yet to process a single grain of gari since an initial test run, leaving local stakeholders frustrated.

Samuel Oteng Poku, the District Director of Agriculture, explained to Asaase Radio that while the factory’s machinery remains in good condition, operational challenges have prevented production. Initially powered by a diesel engine, the facility struggled with prohibitively high management costs, leading to a plan to switch to electricity. However, progress in this area has been minimal.

“When it was completed, there was a diesel Changfan machine which ran it. I learned there was a test run, so it worked,” Oteng said. “Now the only problem they were facing was the high cost of diesel. They only need to apply to VRA (Volta River Authority) for a meter and connect the whole place, so that the water can be pumped and all machines can operate on electricity. There is nothing wrong with the facility.”

Despite the apparent readiness of the infrastructure, the factory remains unconnected to the national grid, and the water needed for its operations has not been pumped, leaving it effectively dormant. The facility stands as a symbol of unfulfilled expectations for local farmers and residents who had hoped it would add value to their cassava production and create jobs.

“Not a grain of gari has been produced since the project was completed,” Oteng lamented, expressing his frustration with the ongoing shutdown of the facility despite the equipment being in good condition.

The situation underscores the broader challenges facing rural industrialization projects in Ghana, particularly when administrative hurdles and funding issues hinder progress. With the necessary infrastructure in place, the Jolinyiri gari factory awaits decisive action to transform it from a dormant structure into a productive center that can benefit the local community and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.