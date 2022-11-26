Jollof And Afrobeat Festival Will Be Celebrated Annually – Rafarazzi 

The Co-founder of the Jollof and Afrobeat festival Mr. Raphael Mensah also known in the showbiz arena as Rafarazzi has hinted that the festival will be celebrated annually after its maiden edition.

According to him, Jollof and Afrobeat festival is expected to market the tourism sector and also sell Ghana globally.

“The concept of the Jollof and Afrobeat is to take Ghana global and also help boost the tourism sector and all that I can say is that it will be celebrated annually”.

Over 10 artists are expected to perform at the maiden edition of the much-anticipated festival tipped to be the gateway to boost the tourism culture in Ghana.

The Grandpapa of Hiplife Reggie Rockstone, Article Wan, Kurl Songs, Epixode, Sister Afia, King Ayisoba, and Kwaku Flick among other artists are expected to grace this year’s Jollof and

Afrobeat festival.

This year’s maiden edition will be held at the Page Center, Sakaman on the 3rd of December, 2022.